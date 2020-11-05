Fayette Ballot Curing: Michael Adams Wants to Make Curing Permanent

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

By the end of the year.

Secretary of state micheal adams wants to make the curing process for ballots permanent.

These relaxed rules this election...seemed to work for fayette county.

County clerk don blevins told us after the june primary his office had to reject about 6,000 ballots.

He says only a little over 200 were rejected tuesday.

He says the office contacted those voters...to give them an option to vote in person.

Secretary of state michael adams says he doesn't know yet how many ballots statewide were rejected or cured.