Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.


PM Modi saved country by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19: JP Nadda [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls. He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision." The first two phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded in the state. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

Today in History for November 5th

 Highlights of this day in history: FDR wins unprecedented third term in the White House; Richard Nixon elected President; Former President Reagan says he has..
US election: Trump pursues legal action as path to victory narrows

 Democratic challenger Joe Biden is within a fingertip's reach of the White House, but President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in a bid to contest..
Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
Trump, Biden camps duel over possibility of a winner being declared on Election Night

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaigns sparred Monday over the possibility...
Truth Tracker: Trump claims a winner should be announced on election night. But that's not exactly how it works

While voicing concerns about ballot-counting extending beyond election night, U.S. President Donald...
Only one winner in US election...the American worker

Only one winner in US election...the American worker Though we do not yet know the identity of the next incumbent of the White House today, we do know who...
All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Re-election [Video]

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Re-election

All four Democratic congresswomen belonging to “the Squad” have been successfully re-elected to the House of Representatives.

Police arrest hundreds of protesters ‘trapped’ on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis [Video]

Police arrest hundreds of protesters ‘trapped’ on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis

Minnesota police arrested hundreds of protesters on a highway in Minneapolis on Wednesday night (November 4).

President asks for recount [Video]

President asks for recount

President Trump is asking for a recount in Wisconsin. If it is decided, the count could take up to two weeks.

