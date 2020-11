Architectural visionary's incredible claims riddled with incredible questions, NC5 investigation finds



Paul Doherty, a Memphis-based architect is president and CEO of The Digit Group. His partners in that venture, since at least 2017, include Metro Nashville Council member Robert Swope. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 06:27 Published 3 days ago

Drunk driving victim wants Nashville to rethink curbside alcohol sales



One of the many new rules in place during COVID-19 to help struggling neighborhood businesses curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol along with food orders in Nashville. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:59 Published 6 days ago