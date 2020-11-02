Global  
 

China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war

China's President Xi Jinping has promised to move its focus from exporting to strengthening the domestic economy.


Xi Jinping promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

 BEIJING: President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China..
The China factor behind Pak's Gilgit-Baltistan province move [Video]

The China factor behind Pak's Gilgit-Baltistan province move

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to make Gilgit-Baltistan the nation's newest province has been met with fierce indignation in India. Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Indian territory and illegally occupied by Pakistan. The move may have been driven by Beijing wanting to safeguard its interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, defence expert Sushant Sareen and Pakistani journalist Ahmer Shaheen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.

China preaches the material over spiritual in Tibet [Video]

China preaches the material over spiritual in Tibet

Tibet is one of China's most politically sensitive and deeply religious areas. Now it's become the focus of Beijing's poverty relief efforts, in a move tied to social control and a push away from religion. Gloria Tso reports.

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win [Video]

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

