From peace prize to civil war in a year? Ethiopia PM sends in military

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:46s - Published
From peace prize to civil war in a year? Ethiopia PM sends in military

From peace prize to civil war in a year? Ethiopia PM sends in military

Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Now Ethiopia's PM has sent the military into a northern region, stoking fears of a civil war.

