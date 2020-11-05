Hero Salute - George Mills

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

This morning's waay 31 hero salute goes out to one of decatur's favorite sons-- wwii veteran, george mills.

These photos were sent to us from his friends, the snyder family.

Sgt mills served in the u-s army 28th infantry division.

He is a purple heart recipient.

He fought from normandy to the battle of the bulge.

He was captured and walked for five months as a prisoner of war from luxembourg to czechoslovakia.

He continues to serve his community through his church and kiwanis.

The snyder family says the 99-year-old drives to their house every sunday after church for lunch-- and "we love him."

Snyder family-- thanks for helping us salute your friend, wwii veteran george mills