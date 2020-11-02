Global  
 

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin.

Http://abcactionnews.com/election


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challenges

 Pennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
CBS News

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

 Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes..
CBS News

Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victory

 Another state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to blue by just over 20,000 votes. After Biden took the lead, the..
CBS News
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election ballot update

 Georgia is just one of three states CBS News still considers toss-ups.
CBS News
Georgia on the line: less than one percent between Biden, Trump [Video]

Georgia on the line: less than one percent between Biden, Trump

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Results are trickling in for battleground Georgia. Here's what we know.

 Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said "my team has sent a reminder to counties to get... all results counted today." But more than 100,000 absentee ballots..
USATODAY.com

Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continues

 In Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic voters in the state, planned to keep counting roughly 36,000..
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Pennsylvania attorney general on where the election stands now

 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses the election results and the legal challenges from Republicans. The president claims he already won..
CBS News
In Pennsylvania, Biden closing on Trump with 400,000 votes to count [Video]

In Pennsylvania, Biden closing on Trump with 400,000 votes to count

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:37Published
Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting [Video]

Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Protests took place in Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania overnight as election officials continue to count ballots. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:15Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory [Video]

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

A look at the US election results called so far. Key Democrat gains inWisconsin and Michigan have put Joe Biden on the verge of winning the WhiteHouse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting [Video]

Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Fact check: Typo led to false post about Michigan votes showing up 'magically' for Biden

 A typo in a tally of Michigan votes spread like wildfire, which made Biden's column appear to gain tens of thousands of votes.
USATODAY.com
'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan [Video]

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues. Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a Count Every Vote protest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Trump falsely declares victory and claims election is being stolen

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The...
CBS News - Published


One_News_Page

One News Page U.S. #Elections Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges https://t.co/wOwIURaE8W 🇺🇸🌐 President Donald Tru… https://t.co/fVDb1fsQPW 53 minutes ago

QNAEnglish

Qatar News Agency Trump's campaign is filing lawsuits over ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia. The campaign calls for… https://t.co/z1IGQ078Ev 6 hours ago

thischrishorne

Chris "the Nacho Man, rarely savage" Horne @jaysenmercer @JimmyJoeHardy @realDonaldTrump Do you need a direct quote or are his actions enough? “We’re going i… https://t.co/0jrp1ISMhu 16 hours ago

KoiGamingYT

Koi You know what amazes me about these lawsuits? Why are you explicitly trying hard to nullify Americans from their r… https://t.co/3n1f1Bga1k 3 days ago


Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges [Video]

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges

Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday [Video]

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published