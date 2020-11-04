Katie Price has asked her fans to help find gym equipment for her son Harvey. Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:33s - Published 5 minutes ago Katie Price has asked her fans to help find gym equipment for her son Harvey. Katie Price has asked her fans to help find gym equipment for her son Harvey.The mother-of-five made an appeal on Instagram for a treadmill and rowing machine that can take the weight of her 28 stone son Harvey – who suffers from many health complications including blindness, ADHA and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - to help him stay active now that gyms have closed once again due to a second lockdown in England.She wrote: "Can anybody help. I’m loo 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Katie Price begs for help as son Harvey weighs 28 and a half stone The mother-of-five, 42, asked fans to help her find a treadmill and rowing machine to rent over...

Daily Record - Published 16 hours ago





Tweets about this

