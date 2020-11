Groundbreaking for electrical training center Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:27s - Published 7 minutes ago Groundbreaking for electrical training center 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AIMS TO ADDRESSA SKILLS GAP ANDFUTURESHORTAGE OFELECTRICALWORKERS.AGROUNDBREAKINGWAS HELD TODAYON A NEWELECTRICALTRAINING CENTERJUST OFF OF 90THAND L.ACCORDING TOTHE NATIONALELECTRICALCONTRACTORSASSOCIATION, 7-THOUSANDELECTRICIANS JOINTHE FIELD EACHYEAR, WHILE 10-THOUSANDRETIRE.THE NON-PROFITBUILDING OMAHAHAS A WAIT LIST OFNEARLY 300 FORTHEIR APPRENTICEPROGRAMS.THE ADDITION WILLHELP THEM TRAINMORE PEOPLE INTHE INDUSTRY.PRESIDENT TRUMP





You Might Like

Tweets about this