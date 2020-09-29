Elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy: Chief Election Commissioner

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora attended the inauguration ceremony of International Virtual Election Visitors Programme on November 05.

During his address, Sunil Arora said that elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part.

Sunil Arora said, "Bihar is a largest state and is very diverse.

We had to reduce voters from 1500 to 1000 per booth in Bihar polls and increase polling booths by 33,000 which meant increasing manpower deployment.

But elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part." Last round of voting for Bihar state assembly will be held on November 07, while the counting of votes will be done on November 10.


Bihar polls: 52.24% voter turnout recorded in phase 1 till 5 pm [Video]

Bihar polls: 52.24% voter turnout recorded in phase 1 till 5 pm

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on October 28 informed about the voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar polls. He said that voter turnout of 52.24 per cent recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of the polls. "Voter turnout of 52.24% recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of #BiharPolls. In 2015, voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections was 54.94%, and 53.54% in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
CEC Sunil Arora, other officials reach Patna to review preparedness for Bihar polls [Video]

CEC Sunil Arora, other officials reach Patna to review preparedness for Bihar polls

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with other officials arrived at Patna Airport on September 29. He is on a visit to the state to overview the preparation for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Bihar Polls will be conducted in 3 phases starting from October 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

‘This is my last election’: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at poll rally in Bihar [Video]

‘This is my last election’: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at poll rally in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published

Campaign ends for final phase of Bihar assembly polls

 Campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections in which 2.35 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of more than 1,200 candidates,..
IndiaTimes

