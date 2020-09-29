Elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy: Chief Election Commissioner
Elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy: Chief Election Commissioner
Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora attended the inauguration ceremony of International Virtual Election Visitors Programme on November 05.
During his address, Sunil Arora said that elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part.
Sunil Arora said, "Bihar is a largest state and is very diverse.
We had to reduce voters from 1500 to 1000 per booth in Bihar polls and increase polling booths by 33,000 which meant increasing manpower deployment.
But elections in India are virtual festivals of democracy in which people love to take part." Last round of voting for Bihar state assembly will be held on November 07, while the counting of votes will be done on November 10.