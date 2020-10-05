Couple Take Photobooth Picture Every Year For 20 Years

Halloween is hauntingly good for one seaside jewellery maker's business - asher creepy creations made from blinking dolls' eyes are snapped up by fans ofthe macabre. Mesmerised by a pair of disembodied doll's eyes in an antiqueshop near her home in Brighton, East Sussex, four years ago, India Moore, 30,felt inspired to turn them into a necklace. When the visual treat, which tookhalf an hour to make, sold within 48 hours of adding it to an online salessite, India, who also works in sales and marketing for a skincare company, puther eye for quirky kitsch to good use by launching Jawline Jewellery. Withhorror movies like Chucky and Child's Play already whetting the publicappetite for ghoulish dolly goods, she was soon selling everything from handcrafted bath bombs containing dolls' body parts, to blinking eye jewellery,from £11 to £195.
A wheelchair user who lives on her own has praised the effect her cats have onher mental health, saying she does not know how she would have made it throughlockdown without them. Fuchsia Carter, from Lewes in East Sussex, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and has been particularly hard hit by restrictions introducedduring the coronavirus pandemic. Not only has she been unable to go out andsee friends, her carers have also stopped coming to her home, meaning her twocats - Lucretia and Aurelia - have been her main source of companionship.
A great-granddad says he regularly gets stopped by strangers because he looks just like - Sir Bruce Forsyth.Alan Foster, 87, is the spitting image of the late great entertainer Brucie whose remarkable..