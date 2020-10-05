Couple Take Photobooth Picture Every Year For 20 Years

Global  
 

This couple have taken photobooth pictures together every year for 20 years!

This year, however, they decided to acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic by donning their facemasks in the booth.

Since 2000, Giles Paley-Phillips & wife, Michelle, have documented their love in passport photo machines.

The couple, from East Sussex, UK, now also squeeze in their two children, Elijah & Sonny.

“We thought it only appropriate to recognise what's been happening this year and wear our masks," says Giles.


