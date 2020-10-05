Couple Take Photobooth Picture Every Year For 20 Years

This couple have taken photobooth pictures together every year for 20 years!

This year, however, they decided to acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic by donning their facemasks in the booth.

Since 2000, Giles Paley-Phillips & wife, Michelle, have documented their love in passport photo machines.

The couple, from East Sussex, UK, now also squeeze in their two children, Elijah & Sonny.

“We thought it only appropriate to recognise what's been happening this year and wear our masks," says Giles.