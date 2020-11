Day After Election, US Sees All-Time High of New COVID-19 Cases Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Day After Election, US Sees All-Time High of New COVID-19 Cases Just one day after the election the United States is seeing an all-time high of 103,087 new Covid-19 cases according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. 0

