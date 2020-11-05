Meet the new DJI Mini 2

Global  
 

Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 01:06s - Published
You can buy the brand new DJI Mini 2 from the DJI store for $449 right now.

Upgrade to the flymore combo for an additional $150 ($599 total) and get 3 intelligent flight batteries, spare propellers, and more.

Check out https://www.autoblog.com/2020/11/05/dji-mini-2 to learn why we think this pocket-sized drone would make a great holiday gift for anyone on your shopping list, including yourself.Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

DJI's new Mini II drone is light and cute. We took it for a test flight, and here's what we learned.

The new DJI Mini II drone is about the size of a smartphone, and weighs about the same. It sells for...
USATODAY.com - Published

DJI’s new Mini 2 makes its littlest drone much better

DJI today announced the Mini 2, a small but significant upgrade to the company’s littlest drone...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •ExtremeTech


DJI's Mavic Mini 2 Packs 150% Better Range and 4K Video Into the Same Small Body

If you just want a simple super light weight drone you don't have to register with the FAA, the new...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •engadget



