Meet the new DJI Mini 2

You can buy the brand new DJI Mini 2 from the DJI store for $449 right now.

Upgrade to the flymore combo for an additional $150 ($599 total) and get 3 intelligent flight batteries, spare propellers, and more.

Check out https://www.autoblog.com/2020/11/05/dji-mini-2 to learn why we think this pocket-sized drone would make a great holiday gift for anyone on your shopping list, including yourself.Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Pricing and availability is subject to change.