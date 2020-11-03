Women's T20 Challenge: Wouldn't want to depend on other teams to qualify for finals, says Mithali

After suffering a nine-wicket loss against Trailblazers, Velocity skipper Mithali Raj on October 05 said that she would have personally not wanted to depend on other teams to qualify for the finals of Women's T20 Challenge.
Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Nov 05.
The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Velocity, Mithali Raj spoke about coming T20 Challenge amid coronavirus pandemic. "Quarantine period is tough and it is challenging because you are confined to your rooms and there is no interaction with your teammates. Bio-bubble does give us the space to interact with our team members. It is very new and anything which is new is very challenging," said Mithali Raj. "Women's team played the final of T20 World Cup and it has done a lot of good for women's cricket in India. Indian team right now is a serious contender in any format," Mithali added.
Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 05.While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Jhulan Goswami said, "This is important tournament for women's cricket. Lot of young players can learn from overseas players and this is the great platform for them."
Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 04. Addressing the post-match press conference, left-arm spinner of Velocity, Ekta Bisht spoke about team strategy that led to team's victory in opening game. "It was a bit difficult to score 50 runs in last 5 overs but our batswomen played very well. We were thinking to bring the match close till the last over." "Bonding of players in our team is quite good," Ekta added.
Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. Addressing the post-match press conference, opening batswoman of Supernovas, Chamari Athapaththu spoke about her performance and today's defeat against Velocity. "I worked hard in the nets and I am really happy about my performance. Hopefully, we can play good cricket in next few couple of days."
Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. Left-arm spinner Velocity, Ekta Bisht took 3 wickets for the team. On her performance, Ekta said, "Things went as per my plans in today's game. I have worked on my fitness amid coronavirus induced lockdown and have also focused on my small mistakes in bowling." "I felt good playing in today's match after a long time," he added.
