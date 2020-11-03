Women's T20 Challenge: Wouldn't want to depend on other teams to qualify for finals, says Mithali

After suffering a nine-wicket loss against Trailblazers, Velocity skipper Mithali Raj on October 05 said that she would have personally not wanted to depend on other teams to qualify for the finals of Women's T20 Challenge.

Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Nov 05.