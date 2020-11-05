Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sleep and Anxiety During an Anxiety Driven Year

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Sleep and Anxiety During an Anxiety Driven Year

Sleep and Anxiety During an Anxiety Driven Year

If 2020 is keeping you up at night, here’s why you might be finding it hard to get back off to sleep.

Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wrangle work from home burnout with this mental fitness app

Wrangle work from home burnout with this mental fitness app TLDR: The Calmind Mental Fitness App takes a naturalistic approach to calming anxiety, improving...
The Next Web - Published


Tweets about this

loribuugz

Lori 💎 Imagine not being affected by the outcome of this election. What’s it like to not have anxiety and sleep loss during this time? 49 minutes ago

Sand2Stone

Will Carbs and alcohol are a***poor substitute for ambien during an anxiety filled election. Ugh. I might as well act… https://t.co/33JfLSJeLk 1 hour ago

CharityTabolPhD

Charity Tabol, Ph.D. Common signs younger children are stressed: behavioral regression, themes of danger during play, sleep/appetite cha… https://t.co/ztW2mPyoZr 2 hours ago

JimLucke

Jim Lucke Sleep deprivation is real during the ballot counting process. How many of you are having that anxiety? 2 hours ago

Cynthhh_

April Baby #EndSARS! #EndSWAT! #EndPoliceBrutality RT @OgaDentist: WHAT CAUSES TEETH GRINDING DURING SLEEP? Teeth grinding sometimes begins as a reaction to stress or anxiety and continues… 6 hours ago

becauseivy

Ivy Jelisavac @Frauenchemie Yes - https://t.co/VVusVGx5Hd I hadn't slept since summer and since taking it, there have been huge… https://t.co/juijHKPfxN 7 hours ago

goldenmortician

pretentious sad boi #BLM #ACAB idk i feel shitty and insignificant because everyone else seems to manage fine during all this but i feel like a wr… https://t.co/jiePZtCpxq 7 hours ago

drneilstanley

Dr Neil Stanley 2797. Daft Baby (0 – 12 months) #sleep tip from the web - The more attentive and loving you are during the day, the… https://t.co/lRNstpwppi 8 hours ago