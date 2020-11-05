Sleep and Anxiety During an Anxiety Driven Year
If 2020 is keeping you up at night, here’s why you might be finding it hard to get back off to sleep.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story.
Lori 💎 Imagine not being affected by the outcome of this election.
What’s it like to not have anxiety and sleep loss during this time? 49 minutes ago
Will Carbs and alcohol are a***poor substitute for ambien during an anxiety filled election. Ugh. I might as well act… https://t.co/33JfLSJeLk 1 hour ago
Charity Tabol, Ph.D. Common signs younger children are stressed: behavioral regression, themes of danger during play, sleep/appetite cha… https://t.co/ztW2mPyoZr 2 hours ago
Jim Lucke Sleep deprivation is real during the ballot counting process. How many of you are having that anxiety? 2 hours ago
April Baby #EndSARS! #EndSWAT! #EndPoliceBrutality RT @OgaDentist: WHAT CAUSES TEETH GRINDING DURING SLEEP?
Teeth grinding sometimes begins as a reaction to stress or anxiety and continues… 6 hours ago
Ivy Jelisavac @Frauenchemie Yes - https://t.co/VVusVGx5Hd
I hadn't slept since summer and since taking it, there have been huge… https://t.co/juijHKPfxN 7 hours ago
pretentious sad boi #BLM #ACAB idk i feel shitty and insignificant because everyone else seems to manage fine during all this but i feel like a wr… https://t.co/jiePZtCpxq 7 hours ago
Dr Neil Stanley 2797. Daft Baby (0 – 12 months) #sleep tip from the web - The more attentive and loving you are during the day, the… https://t.co/lRNstpwppi 8 hours ago