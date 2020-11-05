Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: Protests To Count Every Vote

People gathered in cities around the country on Wednesday, Nov, 4, calling for every vote cast in the 2020 presidential election to be counted.


WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan

Protestors outside the vote tally room at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday (11/4) chanted "stop the vote." The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of votes,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan [Video]

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues. Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest [Video]

NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest

Over 20 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest and cause destruction in Midtown; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published