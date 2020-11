Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Hong Kong Special administrative region of China Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighbours Police in Hong Kong have launched a hotline where residents can report breaches of the national security law imposed by Beijing earlier this year. The law..

WorldNews 5 hours ago Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist



Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00 Published now