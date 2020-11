Southgate: Foden poses a real goal threat Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 minutes ago Southgate: Foden poses a real goal threat Manchester City's Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad for their upcoming triple-header and boss Gareth Southgate said that - while competition for places is intense - he has been impressed by Foden's eye for goal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this