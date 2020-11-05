Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, QCOM

Global  
 

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.2%.

Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 67.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 6.4%.

Biogen is showing a gain of 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 5.8%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 7.7% on the day.




