Yonah White Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Deon Brown In East Baltimore



A 19-year-old Baltimore woman has been arrested in a double shooting last month that left one man dead and another injured, city police said Friday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago

Annapolis Man Charged With Accessory To Murder For Helping Shooting Suspect Flee State, Police Say



A 23-year-old Annapolis man has been arrested for helping a 21-year-old man flee the state after a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie last month, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:31 Published 4 days ago