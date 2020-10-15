U.S. Shatters Coronavirus Record
The United States exceeded 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Lisa C 18 states reported record numbers of hospitalizations. This herd immunity thing is going great, isn't it?
Coronavir… https://t.co/Q3LGMzcW4n 3 hours ago
Is this potus for real? @realDonaldTrump @BreitbartNews How's the whining going? Citing @BreitbartNews is so lame. I can hardly wait for a… https://t.co/daoJq7h980 7 hours ago
We, included. RT @3rdeyejournal: U.S. Shatters Record With more Than 100,000 New Corona Infection in a single day.
#coronavirus #pandemic #COVID19 #BREAK… 8 hours ago
3rdEyeJournal U.S. Shatters Record With more Than 100,000 New Corona Infection in a single day.
#coronavirus #pandemic #COVID19… https://t.co/qx7Eyy8ATn 9 hours ago
Douglas “⚛️🚲Atomic Bicycle Antifascist🚲⚛️” Price RT @notaxiwarrior: https://t.co/QVqUXnhGcw
3,100 new cases, 338 delayed cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the city and state are figh… 15 hours ago
tommybarrett™️ RT @ErikElkenKVIA: El Paso’s crisis is unfathomable. Dr. Ocaranza says “hospitals are near breaking point”:
• 3,100 new cases (record)
• 2… 15 hours ago
Thunder Walks About https://t.co/QVqUXnhGcw
3,100 new cases, 338 delayed cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, the city and state are… https://t.co/N1b4zwDbB2 16 hours ago
47m 1mgk 9mUS 235USk 6hrs watch Fluorite RT @EndGameWW3: 'Hospitals are near breaking point': El Paso shatters record with 3,100 new virus cases; hospitalizations top 1,000 https:/… 16 hours ago
New Jersey Shatters Own Sports Betting Record In SeptemberNew Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market blew past its own national record in September, taking in more than $748 million in bets from sports gamblers finally able to wager on football amid..