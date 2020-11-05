Buchanan County Election results delayed due to glitch

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Those following local races in buchanan county last night -- there was about a two hour delay in getting vote totals released.

Kq2's ron johnson talked to the county clerk this morning to find out why.

<<ron johnson reporting on election night, as numbers from races all around the country and northwest missouri started to come in, it became clear there was a noticeable blind spotthere was a glitch with our vendor and the programing that they provided for us.

Buchanan county voters had to wait a little longer for results after the polls closed due to what the county clerk is calling a technical glitch with the vendor what the polling places report to had an error in it and we had to get a whole new file, and that took a long time.

And we had to redo the entire election to get it set up.

The county clerk said the glitch delayed the results by two hours, we would have been done probably by 8:15-8:30instead those results didn't come until after 9:00.with so many unknowns already this election, the county clerk says this was the last thing she was anticipating this was not my plan by any means i mean my god i want to be done with the election like everybody else does.the clerk said election workers made as quick of work as possible to fix the error and get numbers up.

We're like let's just get it out there so that people know we're done>> all results were posted at one time to the county's website due to the delay.

Also, an