Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:31s - Published
US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day

Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.

As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day since the virus broke out.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Germany reports highest daily level of new coronavirus cases

Germany has recorded nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, its highest level yet.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesUpworthy


The Latest: Germany hits record of almost 20,000 new cases

BERLIN — Germany has recorded nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, its highest level...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

Germany has recorded nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, its highest level yet. Although...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Second Surge' Hits Chicago; Positivity Rate Highest Since June [Video]

'Second Surge' Hits Chicago; Positivity Rate Highest Since June

Public health officials Saturday reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most ever reported in one day in Illinois, as the state's positivity rate continues to climb to levels not seen in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:52Published
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,219 New Coronavirus Cases, Largest One-Day Total [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,219 New Coronavirus Cases, Largest One-Day Total

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,219 cases of coronavirus, the highest one-day

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published
Pa. Dept. of Health Reports Over 2,000 Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Pa. Dept. of Health Reports Over 2,000 Coronavirus Cases

Thursday's report from the Dept. of Health marks one of the highest single-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published