US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day
Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.
As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day since the virus broke out.
