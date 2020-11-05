Sleeping Tips: Top 5 Reasons Americans Have Trouble Sleeping

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

A new national survey shows 97 percent of people have trouble sleeping.

But the factors causing our insomnia are mostly things we can easily solve.

Here are the top 5 reasons people struggle to sleep plus advice for dealing with them........... speaker 1: americans struggle to sleep.

Why?

Number five, watching tv before bed.

The blue light disrupts your circadian rhythms. so stop at least an hour beforehand.

Number four, life stress.

There are some scientifically proven steps that can help.

Get outdoors more, exercise more.

Number three, aches and pains.

Many of the medicines that help pain, harm sleep.

The number two reason is an uncomfortable mattress.

Experts suggest you replace your mattress every eight to 10 years.

And when you do, look for the nonprofit certipur- us certification, which means the foam in that mattress was made without chemicals of concern.

The number one reason people have trouble sleeping, they get too hot or too cold.

Invest in an electric blanket or a fan with a remote so you can control it from bed.

To read the rest of the top ten reasons people have trouble sleeping and for more great advice to help you get a good night's rest, go to certipur dot u-s slash sleepless.

