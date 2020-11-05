Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Working from home comes with a lot of sitting, so here's a standing desk that will reduce back ache and improve posture

Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Working from home comes with a lot of sitting, so here's a standing desk that will reduce back ache and improve posture

Working from home comes with a lot of sitting, so here's a standing desk that will reduce back ache and improve posture

Sitting for long hours at your desk can be dreary and could cause bad posture.

This smart standing desk from Autonomous features a smooth, silent dual motor system capable of lifting up to 300 lbs with just a press of a button.

It’s the perfect tool for balancing your workflow.Click here to purchase: https://fave.co/3hbU8iTOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhilAVernon

Phil Vernon @snappertone @SamWhiteTky If anything good comes out of this it will be that those people who sit in the office who… https://t.co/prgU8kbd63 24 minutes ago

JaMoraht

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙖 Yo I picked up a job working from home with Sprint till my other job comes back and holy***sprint is so***lmfa… https://t.co/7Hl0IqPjJN 29 minutes ago

kebophoto

KēBo (Keri) RT @ItsMeRyanRogers: Working from home today and my 6 year old comes in and asks “is this still that show where they’re trying to pick the… 46 minutes ago

ItsMeRyanRogers

Ryan Rogers Working from home today and my 6 year old comes in and asks “is this still that show where they’re trying to pick t… https://t.co/jaIgr5Jmlx 52 minutes ago

TightGripZaddi

GRIPZ 👊🏿 Been working from home and she comes to visit every afternoon. So nosy 😂😂 https://t.co/8d9VBDWQMG 56 minutes ago

desertmadesea

🌙⁷ but i really want to start working and here comes the opportunity to work mostly from home and the architect lives… https://t.co/R1AfKJSbMY 1 hour ago

eFaxCorporate

eFax Corporate® Many #healthcare employees are on the front lines when it comes to preventing cyberattacks – and that includes thos… https://t.co/Q9iOLrDxqQ 1 hour ago

ex_to_be

Temporal boyfriend♐ RT @NannyCo_: Imagine you're working from home or getting ready for work and this happens. You can not start cleaning in your formal wear.… 2 hours ago