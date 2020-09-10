Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate

Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, and "The American Nightmare" Cody are teaming up for some competition. According to CNN, the stars will appear on a new TBS gameshow titled the "Go Big Show". The "Go Big Show" has already started filming in Macon, Georgia. The cast and crew are filming the first 10 episodes in a bubble and following strict safety protocols. The new competition series is set to premiere next year.
The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday scheduled an Oct. 22 vote to advance conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for confirmation, rejecting Democratic objections. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.