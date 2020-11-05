Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago

For the Kidney Foundation (at Camp Jordan) will add a Virtual experience for those who prefer it.

The 30th Annual Turkey Trot! (at Camp Jordan) will add a Virtual experience for those who prefer it.

On the west smiles at her take care of what makes you smile and sen it to wdef.com/g log landing giving morning tradition is returning for its thirtieth year, a little different, don't worry still plenty of opportunities to get involved in blood pumping before we town an almost things getting milk doing this morning for all the information is in his herby good morning carrie how are you getting ready.

I'm grateful for having a poison.

We are excited to be 30 annual turkey taught a course benefiting the kidney foundation of the greater chattanooga area.

Tell me a little bit about this year and things are generally a little bit different.

During the 19 arab, the event is ... happening happening are extremely honest, celebrate 30 annual triad that we will pray available in italy handwritten in to attend a new location and that we had back in person and in the morning and we also have a virtual option for you and want to be involved in the act by delta capital coming out a bit more about the virtual event i'm is this something is going to be happening only on things in the morning or is this virtual opportunity open for a longer window of time ... christ opportunity called the hr challenge and we are challengin the community.

Everyone in the entire month of november.

I kno that everett artie started by warily and led shane and me needing to get acted inside the lock lingo.

Many i cleaned her.

How is your ... and all i getting back ... my purpose of the virtual race is open now for the rest of the month.

I want to talk about the ak opportunity on having morning now is that open to only know riders who typically do road race is a thing.

The whole family at the ... writing is very flat expand a lot ... walker is your first time being in a cave or even every turkey child is not happy and bring your dogs out we'd like to have been a children anyone.

It's not that we're getting weight to reduce large crowds and as of the nine and we are cleaning to follow kevin intersection i kee everyone morning are victims. for more information will becom available once we register as far as the guidelines that we need to follow for this year.

I want to remind everyone of course again we mentioned that the is a fundraiser for the kidney foundation, a greater chattanooga area at the bit more detail about this organization and how this money is going to be helping her ... quite an argumentation partners in the chatting attack on china.

Dan and visit our organizations really value health and community and our local or patient.

We raised money.

In the end stages of renal disease or ... and it is and what is and get through this nonsense and just any dell amenity continued and we're here to assist and get into the perfect there's a couple ways of course need to preregister by the were doing virtual or were doing the eight k on the morning having talent on the information we need in nascar's registries ... yes.

Register now and we will not have registration available at the rate of any morning and the kidney foundation.com for our town and august virtual or in person or see the 2020 race - shirt and my dad anyone and everyone in it.

Of course we can register now do the virtual option now and pay the rest of the month as well, anything much for joining us this morning.

We are happy and congratulations on 30 years of this annual event will chatting and