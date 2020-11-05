Bird Revived by Friend After Bumping Into Window

Occurred on October 9, 2020 / Limerick, Ireland Info from Licensor: "I recorded the video from inside the window of my home.

A blue tit flew into and hit the window and fell onto a little grey table directly beneath the window outside.

He was on his back and perfectly still and I feared the worst.

Almost immediately a second blue tit flew down onto the table and started to circulate the presumed dead bird.

He kept pulling at the bird and pulling at its feathers as if willing it to move.

He kept this up until the blue tit miraculously flipped over and stood up.

The second little tit however was not giving up and kept pecking at him to move as if pushing him to do more and not give up.

Suddenly the first little tit and his friend both flew off.

Bird CPR at its best."