|
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Blake Shelton involved fiancée Gwen Stefani‘s sons in the best way to propose. According to a...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com •OK! Magazine •USATODAY.com
|
Blake Shelton popped the question and Gwen Stefani had a two-word answer ... YES PLEASE!!! Gwen...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •Mid-Day •Just Jared •Upworthy •IndiaTimes
|
Just before they announced their engagement, Gwen Stefani was gushing about Blake Shelton during an...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •Mid-Day •Upworthy •IndiaTimes
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources