Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:52s - Published Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert Dan Wood is a professor of political science at Texas A&M university. He says The Founders Fathers created the system at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 as they did not trust democracy or the people to choose the right president.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend