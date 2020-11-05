Global  
 

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: BKR

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Baker Hughes is now the #71 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Baker Hughes is lower by about 38.6%.




