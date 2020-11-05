Woman reveals hack to get full Starbucks drink for $1

A very thrifty woman took to TikTok to share a clever way to secure an entire Starbucks drink for just $1.08.The TikToker, who goes by Rags on the video-sharing platform, revealed her hack in a video that has since racked up over 595K views.She claims that by ordering a free venti cup of water with light ice and then paying to add 10 pumps of raspberry syrup with mango dragonfruit “included” and lemonade.you can get a drink that more or less mimics one of Starbuck’s fruity refreshers for just $1.08 —a fraction of the typical $4-$5 price tag.TikTokers were, naturally, in awe of the bargain order.“YOU’RE SO SMART,” one person commented.However, a few were quick to comment that the hack is actually something that many Starbucks locations will not allow customers to get away with.“It depends on the Starbucks you go to.

I did this and they charged me 4$ [because] the manager claimed it was a ‘custom tea,'” one user said