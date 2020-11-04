60k votes left to be counted -Georgia official
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:42s - Published
2 minutes ago
60k votes left to be counted - Georgia official
Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, on Thursday said there were still some 60,000 ballots left to be counted and that "accuracy is vital and is the key to all of our processes."
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Biden is closing the gap on Trump in Georgia. In Georgia, election workers will continue tabulating results into the morning, with Joe Biden closing in on the president and a prize of 16 electoral votes.
NYTimes.com
3 hours ago Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:12 Published now
Related news from verified sources
The presidential race in Georgia is too close to call with a surplus of absentee ballots still yet to...
CBS News - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this