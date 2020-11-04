Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

60k votes left to be counted -Georgia official

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
60k votes left to be counted -Georgia official

60k votes left to be counted -Georgia official

Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, on Thursday said there were still some 60,000 ballots left to be counted and that "accuracy is vital and is the key to all of our processes."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey Abrams

 With 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
USATODAY.com

Election challenges live updates: Trump announces lawsuit in Nevada; claims over vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia pending

 As the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to narrow, the next battleground looks to be the courtroom. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Biden is closing the gap on Trump in Georgia.

 In Georgia, election workers will continue tabulating results into the morning, with Joe Biden closing in on the president and a prize of 16 electoral votes.
NYTimes.com
Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting [Video]

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Glitches, plumbing issue delaying Georgia vote count

The presidential race in Georgia is too close to call with a surplus of absentee ballots still yet to...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

RMR11Rock

Rocky RT @gelliottmorris: The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting 51k+ absentee votes left to be counted in GA, with the vast majority outs… 27 seconds ago

BiteHate

Hate Liberals? Bite Me. RT @nytimes: Joe Biden appears to hold the edge in votes left to be counted in the U.S. presidential election,… https://t.co/WTI91bP4YZ 46 seconds ago

jahmekyagyal

Empress Yolie 🇯🇲 With just under 110,000 votes left to be counted in Georgia, Trump's lead on Biden is down to just 14,765. I can he… https://t.co/GDadk3fWiL 1 minute ago

Subhop83

The Unnamed Feeling RT @WOTB07: GEORGIA: Estimated: > 99% votes in Trump (R): 49.53% (2,434,354 votes) Biden (D): 49.23% (2,419,589 votes) Around 45-50k vote… 1 minute ago

Prizrak_opery

Prizrak Opery RT @GlasnostGone: Trump's lead shrinks again in #Georgia. Down from 18,144 to just over 14,000 with estimated 96% counted. Earlier state of… 1 minute ago

balbec2001

Giap Tan RT @nytimes: Joe Biden appears to hold the edge in votes left to be counted in the U.S. presidential election, @nate_cohn writes. Here’s a… 2 minutes ago

yep_ImGay

Gay American 🧢 good trouble RT @VictorBlackwell: There are close to 50,000 votes left to be counted in Georgia, according a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s offi… 2 minutes ago

CLosP_III

CLosP RT @beauvans: Each new update from Georgia’s secretary of state shows Biden closing the gap on Trump’s lead here: 14,765 votes separate th… 2 minutes ago