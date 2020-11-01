Tracking The Tropics: ETA Expected To Become Tropical Storm
Eta is expected to reform into a tropical storm as it could head to South Florida.
Thursday Morning Eta UpdateEta is forecast to once again become a tropical storm in the days ahead and move toward Southwest Florida.
Guatemala lashed with high-speed wind and rain as Hurricane Eta wreaks havocCategory 4 Hurricane Eta has lashed parts of Central America including Nicaragua and Guatemala on November 3.
Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and NicaraguaHurricane Eta brought torrential rain and strong winds to Central America as it made landfall on Tuesday (November 3), killing at least three people according to reports.