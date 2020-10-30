Global  
 

Election 2020: Race For President Still Too Close To Call

Duration: 02:55s - Published
The winner of the U.S. presidential election is still too close to call two days after Election Day.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.


Election 2020 Nail-Biter: Biden-Trump Race Still Too Close to Call

Election 2020 Nail-Biter: Biden-Trump Race Still Too Close to Call With polls closed and votes still being tabulated in several key states, the race for president of...
Published

Who Won The Election? We Don't Know Yet

The Associated Press says it's a very close race. It called Florida and Ohio for President Trump, and...
Published

Texas unlikely to turn blue in 2020 election, Rep. Thornberry says

Texas is unlikely to turn blue despite a close race between President Trump and Democratic nominee...
Published


The Latino vote shaking things up across the US [Video]

The Latino vote shaking things up across the US

The Latino vote played a big factor in this election. President Trump scoring a big victory with Latinos, especially in Miami, which helped him to become the projected winner of Florida according to..

Duration: 02:15Published
DAYBREAKER: Your Election Predictions [Video]

DAYBREAKER: Your Election Predictions

Good morning, it’s time for your ‘Daybreaker’! Today, we’re talking about the presidential race, which is still undecided… Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the..

Duration: 09:49Published
Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges [Video]

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges

Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..

Duration: 01:26Published