Election 2020: Race For President Still Too Close To Call
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:55s - Published
3 minutes ago
Election 2020: Race For President Still Too Close To Call
The winner of the U.S. presidential election is still too close to call two days after Election Day.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
With polls closed and votes still being tabulated in several key states, the race for president of...
The Wrap - Published
1 day ago
The Associated Press says it's a very close race. It called Florida and Ohio for President Trump, and...
NPR - Published
1 day ago
Texas is unlikely to turn blue despite a close race between President Trump and Democratic nominee...
FOXNews.com - Published
6 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
The Latino vote shaking things up across the US The Latino vote played a big factor in this election. President Trump scoring a big victory with Latinos, especially in Miami, which helped him to become the projected winner of Florida according to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 3 hours ago
DAYBREAKER: Your Election Predictions Good morning, it’s time for your ‘Daybreaker’! Today, we’re talking about the presidential race, which is still undecided… Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 09:49 Published 3 hours ago
Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 5 hours ago