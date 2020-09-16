Video Credit: Glamour - Duration: 12:19s - Published
Saweetie Watches Fan Covers On YouTube
On this episode of "You Sang My Song," lyricist Saweetie watches TikTok and YouTube fan videos of her songs "TAP IN," "ICY GRL," "SWAY WITH ME," and "MY TYPE." Find out which fans surprise her and which ones completely blow her away with their interpretations of her hit songs.
