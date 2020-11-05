CCAA SILENT AUCTION

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 minutes ago

Stocks finishing the day higher.

The dow adding 367 points, the s-and-p tacking on 74, and the nasdaq higher by 430.

Private payroll growth slowing sharply in october.

Companies adding 365 thousand positions in the month of october, according to a-d-p, the lowest reported gain from a-d-p since july.

Services-related businesses accounting for almost all of the job creation, with 348 thousand.

Shares of ride-hailing companies uber and lyft jumping more than 10 percent.

Nbc news voting projections suggest californians have decided the companies should be exempt from a labor law that aimed to make app-based transportation and delivery drivers employees, rather than contractors.

Biogen shares surging more than 40 percent after the f-d-a said it has enough data to support approving the company's experimental alzheimer's