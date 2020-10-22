Global  
 

Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities

Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Hanesbrands, down about 19.6% and shares of Gildan Activewear down about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Drive Shack, trading lower by about 13.8% and Madison Square Garden, trading higher by about 1%.




