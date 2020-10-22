Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hanesbrands, down about 19.6% and shares of Gildan Activewear down about 1.4% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hanesbrands, down about 19.6% and shares of Gildan Activewear down about 1.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Drive Shack, trading lower by about 13.8% and Madison Square Garden, trading higher by about 1%.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Textiles



In trading on Friday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Genius Brands International, down about 11.2% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago Thursday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, General Contractors & Builders



In trading on Thursday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of New Fortress Energy, off about 15.5% and shares of ONE.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals



In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tri Pointe Group, down about 7.7% and.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago

