Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 189 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 16,599

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 189 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 16,599

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 189 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 16,599

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 189 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 191,764; 4,224 deaths [Video]

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 191,764; 4,224 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 10,234 cases and 241 deaths as of Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day [Video]

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day

Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:31Published
What to expect next time you catch a flight [Video]

What to expect next time you catch a flight

The holiday season is typically one of the biggest travel times of the year, but with the pandemic, flying may look a little different this year. Mandy Gaither has more on what to expect the next time..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:28Published