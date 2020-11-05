Jardehl Ochoa RT @InstantGamingEN: Nintendo Switch lifetime sales surpass NES
https://t.co/1rWLe4oV3p
https://t.co/pOQcfRAJ0O https://t.co/2MErtTfpVj 5 hours ago
Instant Gaming Nintendo Switch lifetime sales surpass NES
https://t.co/1rWLe4oV3p
https://t.co/pOQcfRAJ0O https://t.co/2MErtTfpVj 6 hours ago
Jean-Paul Bartolomei Guaranteed, if the Switch releases a more powerful revision... it will match or surpass the Wii for lifetime sales.… https://t.co/bvrPmJRGRe 7 hours ago
@Zuby_Tech -Switch will outsell the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS, which has sold just under 76 million units
-Lifetime… https://t.co/zxIPvTgxc2 3 days ago
pelican food @fttechnews At this point nearly every successful console either comes close to or surpasses 100m in its lifetime s… https://t.co/Mu4jf7vxIs 1 week ago