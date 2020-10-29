Democrats campaign manager: Joe Biden will be the next president

Global  
 

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, gives an election updateand provides insight into the campaign's current numbers.


US election: The controversies that defined Donald Trump's four years in office

 It's been a wild four years since Donald Trump first became US President and there's been plenty of controversy.As multiple US netowrks project that Democratic..
New Zealand Herald

'It's not over': Trump supporters begin flocking to state capitols after Biden victory is announced

 Trump supporters gathered at state capitols in Lansing, Raleigh and elsewhere after Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election.
USATODAY.com
How the US election unfolded [Video]

How the US election unfolded

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after defeatingDonald Trump at the polls. Here is a look at how the days following electionnight played out and how Mr Biden secured victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 04:01Published
Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election [Video]

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Residents and relatives of US president-elect Joe Biden begin celebrating theresults of the US election in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

For a Trump Fan, a Week When Victory Ebbed Away

 Nick Rocco, a passionate Trump follower in the Democratic bastion of Massachusetts, slowly realized it wasn’t going his way.
NYTimes.com
America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election [Video]

America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election

Celebrations and protests began in several U.S. cities as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Crowds gather in Times Sq to celebrate Biden win

 Large crowds gathered in New York's Time Square in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United..
USATODAY.com

Biden campaign sees a 'clear path to victory'

 Presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior advisor Bob Bauer held a Virtual "Biden for President" briefing Wednesday to..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden's campaign team: We believe we are on a clear path to victory [Video]

Joe Biden's campaign team: We believe we are on a clear path to victory

Joe Biden’s campaign chief Jen O’Malley Dillon predicts the Democraticcandidate is “on track to win this election and he will be the next presidentof the United States”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate [Video]

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.” http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

Trump, Biden focus on Midwest battlegrounds in final days of campaign

In the days before Americans choose their next president, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in the...
CBC.ca - Published

Joe Biden's Campaign Manager Slams Trump's Election Night Speech as 'Outrageous' & 'Incorrect'

Joe Biden‘s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon is slamming President Donald Trump‘s...
Just Jared - Published

Biden has multiple 'pathways to get to 270' while Trump does not, ex-Obama deputy campaign manager says

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has more paths to win the 270 electoral votes required to...
FOXNews.com - Published


Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United States [Video]

Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United States

Cheering and celebrations erupt on the streets of New York's Upper West Side on Saturday (November 7) after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, defeated Donald Trump.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House [Video]

Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House

Residents in Washington, D.C. clap and cheer after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Residents in Washington, D.C. cheer, bang pots and pans after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president [Video]

Residents in Washington, D.C. cheer, bang pots and pans after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president

Residents in Washington, D.C. bang pots and pans after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump.This footage was taken in Logan Circle, Washington, D.C.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published