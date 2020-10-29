Democrats campaign manager: Joe Biden will be the next president

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after defeatingDonald Trump at the polls. Here is a look at how the days following electionnight played out and how Mr Biden secured victory.
In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.” http://abcactionnews.com/election