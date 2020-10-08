Global  
 

Air bridges: Germany and Sweden added to England's quarantine list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Germany and Sweden have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4amon Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days.


