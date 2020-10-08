Air bridges: Germany and Sweden added to England's quarantine list
Germany and Sweden have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4amon Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days.
