Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rosario Dawson Is “So Proud” After Cory Booker Wins Reelection in New Jersey

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Rosario Dawson Is “So Proud” After Cory Booker Wins Reelection in New Jersey

Rosario Dawson Is “So Proud” After Cory Booker Wins Reelection in New Jersey

"I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker on Senate reelection: 'So proud of and grateful for you'

Actress Rosario Dawson took to Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend, New Jersey senator Cory...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: Kathleen Rice Win Reelection In New York's 4th Congressional District [Video]

Election 2020: Kathleen Rice Win Reelection In New York's 4th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Kathleen Rice defeated Republican challenger Douglas Tuman.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:18Published
Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate [Video]

Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate

Rosario Dawson has congratulated her boyfriend Cory Booker on being re-elected as New Jersey Senator.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Sen. Cory Booker Projected Winner In New Jersey [Video]

Sen. Cory Booker Projected Winner In New Jersey

Incumbent Democrat Cory Booker is the projected winner in New Jersey's U.S. Senate race.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:10Published