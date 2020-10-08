‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.
We sat down (virtually, of course) with Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin who told us about recreating the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana.
The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it would be "odd" to not change the economic plan to reflect the current restrictions. His comments come as the government announced the furlough scheme would be extended to March 2021.
The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues.
Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS 'Test, Trace and Isolate' system.