How does the 2020 college football bowl season differ from previous years?

USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Paul Myerberg about the 2020 college football bowl season.


Schedule for CFP, all 37 bowl games revealed

College football's bowl season officially has a schedule, and ESPN will televise 35 of the 37 games,...
ESPN - Published

College football's bowl lineup released with fewer games and an altered schedule

Bowl season will include 37 major college football games, down from 43, at least for now. There's...
USATODAY.com - Published

College football bowl projections: Notre Dame's stock rises as Florida, Cincinnati enter New Year's Six

Jerry Palm's updated bowl projections after Week 9 of the 2020 college football season
CBS Sports - Published


Which college football dark horse can compete for a national title? [Video]

Which college football dark horse can compete for a national title?

USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon talks about the team that has a chance to sneak into the CFB playoff.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:39Published
How has the pandemic impacted college football in 2020? [Video]

How has the pandemic impacted college football in 2020?

USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Paul Myerberg about the state of college football amid a pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
Tim Tebow on what he’s expecting from college football this season [Video]

Tim Tebow on what he’s expecting from college football this season

Sports Pulse: From Georgia to Florida, Tim Tebow on what teams he expects to win

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:11Published