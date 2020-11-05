Global  
 

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots
[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials continued to tally votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome.

President Trump, who during the long and rancorous campaign attacked the integrity of the U.S. voting system and alleged voting fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for at least one state recount.

Some legal experts called the challenges a long shot unlikely to affect the eventual outcome of the election.

Biden was leading in Nevada and Arizona and closing in on Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, on Thursday said there were still some 60,000 ballots left to be counted and they were being tallied with accuracy: "These are 159 election directors and employees who are here to do the job of protecting democracy... these are people not involved in voter fraud, these people are not involved in voter suppression.

I'm telling you they are doing their jobs every day, it is hard, and we are thankful to them for it and we are going to work with them to make sure every legal lawful ballot is counted." Trump has to win the states where he is still ahead, including North Carolina, plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George H.W.

Bush in 1992.

The counting and court challenges set the stage for days if not weeks of uncertainty before Dec.

8, the deadline to resolve election disputes.




Trump launches barrage of legal challenges in fight to keep White House

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in four key states in an effort to litigate his way to victory.
CBS News

Trump's attempt to stop vote count "a gross abuse," international observers say

 "Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent President, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions,"..
CBS News

Trump campaign launches legal challenges to vote counts

 The Trump campaign is launching a series of legal challenges to vote counts in multiple states. CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN with the latest.
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump vows to appeal every recent state win by Biden

 Embattled US President Donald Trump has announced he will challenge every recent state result which has gone to his rival Joe Biden."All of the recent Biden..
New Zealand Herald

Democrats campaign manager: Joe Biden will be the next president

Democrats campaign manager: Joe Biden will be the next president

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, gives an election updateand provides insight into the campaign's current numbers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Nevada attorney general weighs in on vote count, Trump campaign lawsuit

 Vote counting continues in Nevada, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently has a narrow lead over President Trump. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit..
CBS News

All four members of the "The Squad" reelected

 The four progressive, first-time Democratic congresswomen gained nationwide attention in their first term – and were attacked by President Trump.
CBS News

Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey Abrams

 With 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Key Senate races left uncalled due to uncounted ballots, not fraud

 A Facebook post claims the election is fraudulent because states that won GOP Senate seats can't be called for the president. That's not how it works.
USATODAY.com

Republicans clinging to Senate majority as races wind down

 Republicans are clinging to crucial Senate seats as Democrats vie for the majority in the final races. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News

Pennsylvania attorney general on where the election stands now

 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses the election results and the legal challenges from Republicans. The president claims he already won..
CBS News

A Biden Victory Wouldn’t Defeat QAnon

 Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia who has repeatedly expressed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, was elected to the House of Representatives..
WorldNews

Watch Live: Wisconsin's chief election official gives update

 CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.
CBS News

Trump’s mixed message: stop the count or keep counting?

 WASHINGTON — President Trump’s fruitless calls Thursday morning to “stop the count” underscored a major problem for the president: he needs some states..
WorldNews

Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for Biden

 Donald Trump was reportedly livid with Fox News on Tuesday night, after the conservative news network declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Fox News was the..
WorldNews

Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightens

 Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over..
CBS News

Arizona secretary of state responds to potential Trump challenge

 "Quite honestly there's no legal ground for us to stop counting ballots," Hobbs said on "CBS This Morning."
CBS News

Watch Live: Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, give update

 With votes still being counted Thursday, Joe Biden had an edge over President Trump with 49.3% of the vote compared to the president's 48.7%.
CBS News

Election challenges live updates: Trump announces lawsuit in Nevada; claims over vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia pending

 As the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to narrow, the next battleground looks to be the courtroom. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

60k votes left to be counted -Georgia official

60k votes left to be counted -Georgia official

Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, on Thursday said there were still some 60,000 ballots left to be counted and that "accuracy is vital and is the key to all of our processes."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

U.S. will have "better sense" of Pennsylvania vote tally today

 Winning Pennsylvania would carry former Vice President Joe Biden past the finish line in the race for the White House.
CBS News

Watch Live: Pennsylvania governor gives update on election

 As of Thursday morning, President Trump had 50.4% of the vote in Pennsylvania compared to Joe Biden's 48.3%, with 89% of the vote counted.
CBS News

U.S. presidential elections | Trump mounts legal battle in several States

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is falling short of six to 17 Electoral College votes in...
Hindu - Published

Trump Launches Series Of Lawsuits Over Counting As Biden Moves Closer To Victory

As Joe Biden is nearing 270 electoral votes as counting of postal ballots in the remaining six key...
RTTNews - Published

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead...
CBS News - Published


President Trump calls for ballot counting to stop

President Trump calls for ballot counting to stop

President trump laying the legal groundwork to challenge the outcome of the presidential election. With hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be counted, The President wants counting to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:42Published
President Trump Wants Vote Counting To Stop In States Where He's Ahead

President Trump Wants Vote Counting To Stop In States Where He's Ahead

Laura Podesta reports the Trump campaign is launching legal challenges in several states.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published
Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues

Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues

Two days after the election, the race for the White House is still too close to call. All eye are now on a few key states where they continue to count the ballots. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published