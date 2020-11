Mike Bloomberg Is The Biggest Loser Of 2020

Mike Bloomberg has poured over $1 billion into 2020 election cycle during his short-lived presidential term and after he dropped out.

He spent a huge amount of money a variety of races and ads.

He did not get the results he was looking for.

Business Insider reports Biden spent $115 million on ads in support of Joe Biden in Florida, Ohio, and Texas.

Biden lost all three key states.