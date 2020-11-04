Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
ISDH: Tippecanoe reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, November 5, that 4,462 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State department of health.

The state has set another daily record for covid-1cases, with nearly 45- hundred.

The state is now just four thousand cases shy of 200-thousand total.

Isdh is also reporting 45 additional deaths.

Six local counties are each reporting a death - clinton, fountain, fulton, pulaski, tippecanoe and white.

Tippecanoe county has also set a record daily high - with 189 new cases.

Cass county has 52 new cases - and clinton and howard counties each have 47.

As always, to see a county-by-county breakdown go to our webstie, wlfi dot com.

Researchers are learning more about




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WLFI

WLFI News 18 ISDH: Tippecanoe reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/RhtcoqQo9e 16 minutes ago

weldhunt

Curt Williams RT @WLFI: ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/I4Fq9onHEc 1 week ago

479xx

Dan Mckay ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/8z4tZ2OnIE 1 week ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/I4Fq9onHEc 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day [Video]

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day

Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:31Published
The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases [Video]

The US Breaks Record With 103,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

The US reportedly surpassed 103,000 COVID-19 new daily infections on Wednesday. The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported the cases, according to Business Insider. Experts have warned the US is entering..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Johnson County, Kansas sees increase in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Johnson County, Kansas sees increase in COVID-19 cases

The Johnson County health department said it's seeing a large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:13Published