ISDH: Tippecanoe reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, November 5, that 4,462 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
State department of health.
The state has set another daily record for covid-1cases, with nearly 45- hundred.
The state is now just four thousand cases shy of 200-thousand total.
Isdh is also reporting 45 additional deaths.
Six local counties are each reporting a death - clinton, fountain, fulton, pulaski, tippecanoe and white.
Tippecanoe county has also set a record daily high - with 189 new cases.
Cass county has 52 new cases - and clinton and howard counties each have 47.
As always, to see a county-by-county breakdown go to our webstie, wlfi dot com.
