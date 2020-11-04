Video Credit: WLFI - Published 10 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, November 5, that 4,462 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases

State department of health.

The state has set another daily record for covid-1cases, with nearly 45- hundred.

The state is now just four thousand cases shy of 200-thousand total.

Isdh is also reporting 45 additional deaths.

Six local counties are each reporting a death - clinton, fountain, fulton, pulaski, tippecanoe and white.

Tippecanoe county has also set a record daily high - with 189 new cases.

Cass county has 52 new cases - and clinton and howard counties each have 47.

