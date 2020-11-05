Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials continued to tally votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome.

President Trump, who during the long and rancorous campaign attacked the integrity of the U.S. voting system and alleged voting fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for at least one state recount.

Some legal experts called the challenges a long shot unlikely to affect the eventual outcome of the election.

Biden was leading in Nevada and Arizona and closing in on Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, on Thursday said there were still some 60,000 ballots left to be counted and they were being tallied with accuracy: "These are 159 election directors and employees who are here to do the job of protecting democracy... these are people not involved in voter fraud, these people are not involved in voter suppression.

I'm telling you they are doing their jobs every day, it is hard, and we are thankful to them for it and we are going to work with them to make sure every legal lawful ballot is counted." Trump has to win the states where he is still ahead, including North Carolina, plus either Arizona or Nevada to triumph and avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George H.W.

Bush in 1992.

The counting and court challenges set the stage for days if not weeks of uncertainty before Dec.

8, the deadline to resolve election disputes.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia

 Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia, one of the three remaining toss-up states that could determine the outcome of the presidential election...
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

6 Native Americans elected to Congress

 The group represents four stats and is split evenly by party – three Democrats and three Republicans.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Mike Bloomberg Is The Biggest Loser Of 2020 [Video]

Mike Bloomberg Is The Biggest Loser Of 2020

Mike Bloomberg has poured over $1 billion into 2020 election cycle during his short-lived presidential term and after he dropped out. He spent a huge amount of money a variety of races and ads. He did not get the results he was looking for. Business Insider reports Biden spent $115 million on ads in support of Joe Biden in Florida, Ohio, and Texas. Biden lost all three key states.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States


Nevada Nevada State in the United States


Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States


Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Related news from verified sources

U.S. presidential elections | Trump mounts legal battle in several States

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is falling short of six to 17 Electoral College votes in...
Hindu - Published

Trump Launches Series Of Lawsuits Over Counting As Biden Moves Closer To Victory

As Joe Biden is nearing 270 electoral votes as counting of postal ballots in the remaining six key...
RTTNews - Published

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump turns toward courts in re-election battle [Video]

President Trump turns toward courts in re-election battle

As Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, President Donald Trump's campaign put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:01Published
President Trump's Lawsuits Over Key Battleground States Aren't Likely To Reach Supreme Court, Legal Experts Say [Video]

President Trump's Lawsuits Over Key Battleground States Aren't Likely To Reach Supreme Court, Legal Experts Say

Bridgette Bjorlo reporting

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:01Published
Several States Still Counting Ballots After Election Day [Video]

Several States Still Counting Ballots After Election Day

One day after Election Day, Americans still don't know who will be the next president, reports Pat Kessler (2:21).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:22Published