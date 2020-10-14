Global  
 

What misinformation is there on social media about US voter fraud?

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:08s - Published
As the votes are being counted, misinformation circulating on social media surrounding voter fraud is rife.

Did social media actually counter election misinformation?

Did social media actually counter election misinformation? Ahead of the election, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube promised to clamp down on election...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HNGNFactCheck.orgNew Zealand Herald


Social Media Platforms Put Out Measures to Alleviate US Election 2020 Misinformation, Was It Successful? Prior to the election, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube vow

Social Media Platforms Put Out Measures to Alleviate US Election 2020 Misinformation, Was It Successful? Prior to the election, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube vow Prior to the election, social media platforms--Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube vowed to clamp down on...
HNGN - Published

How Pennsylvania became a social media misinformation battleground on Election Day with voter fraud claims

Battleground state Pennsylvania found itself at the epicenter of unsubstantiated voter fraud...
USATODAY.com - Published


DeafPatriot777

Nick N. There is so much misinformation flowing around on social media and MSM, it's almost impossible to tell what is the… https://t.co/ZHovzHgV5R 29 seconds ago

FFMediocrates

FFSocrates @SaquonBarkley26 Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook... Social media is where people go for news nowadays. That's w… https://t.co/yPJoehZ2UJ 19 minutes ago

farouk_speaks

Farouk RT @twtr_Ahmad: There is peace in not spending too much time on social media. Be productive. Read a book, engage in the outdoors & apprecia… 54 minutes ago

charlie_breit

Charlie Breit While I understand the hypocrisy of this post... please be careful what you read & share because there is way more… https://t.co/LSBRJlgztO 6 hours ago

Abhay_Jaiswal

Abhay Jaiswal How did we get from THERE to HERE in just 12 years? That world just disappeared it seems. BTW, guess what emerged… https://t.co/blwhnuKcTh 7 hours ago

twtr_Ahmad

Ahmad Ibrahim There is peace in not spending too much time on social media. Be productive. Read a book, engage in the outdoors &… https://t.co/gJvt61DJ2L 8 hours ago

Jaycdoubleu1

JCW #Arizona Protesters back off the voting polls. What brings you there is misinformation through social media ramping… https://t.co/lfM57Lq1kT 14 hours ago

ddwlsdd

DDWLSDD @4029news Yes social media help spread misinformation every one of Donald Trump's tweets what is misinformation oka… https://t.co/XczNfVOfCE 15 hours ago


YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams [Video]

YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams

YouTube removed several livestream channels set up to capitalize on voter anxiety. Some channels were falsely claiming to have accurate election results, says Gizmodo. The bogus election results were..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Debunking Election and Social Media Myths [Video]

Debunking Election and Social Media Myths

With the upcoming presidential election there's been plenty of talk about social media's potential impact. MIT professor Sinan Aral takes a look at some common myths swirling around social media and..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 15:53Published
A warning about voter misinformation [Video]

A warning about voter misinformation

A warning this morning about misinformation about the election that is spreading online. A new study found Social Media Influencers are a big contributor to this problem.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published